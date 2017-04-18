Serenity Psychological Services welcomes new therapist

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

Serenity Psychological Services & Consulting has announced a new therapist at its practice.

Jennifer Colby, a licensed special clinical social worker, partnered with Robert Yates, licensed psychologist, three weeks ago.

Yates, who formerly worked for High Plains Mental Health, established the private practice at 1010 Downing, Ste. 60, in June.

Colby received her bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University in 1997 and her master’s from the University of Kansas in 2009.

She worked at Pawnee Mental Health in Manhattan for 15 years before moving to Hays where she worked at High Plains Mental Health for three years. She said she jumped at the opportunity to enter private practice.

Colby specializes in women’s issues, including trauma, domestic violence, sexual assault as well as other mental health concerns, including mood disorders, personality disorders, loss and grief, anger management, and substance abuse.

Yates graduated in 2006 with a degree in psychology and from the University of Texas with a doctorate in psychology. He interned at a substance abuse recovery facility in Pennsylvania before moving to Hays to be near family.

He specializes in dual diagnosis — those suffering from addiction and mental illness. He also serves those suffering from mood disorders and anxiety, needing couples and family counseling and other psychological services.

Both professionals accept Medicare and private insurance.

Colby and Yates hope to offer a relaxed, quite, mindful and confidential environment. They only see clients 8 years and older. Colby and Yates are not medical doctors, but will provide insight to a client’s physician who can determine if and what type of medication might be appropriate.

Clients can self refer by calling the office at (785) 621-4417 or go to the practice’s website at www.serenitypsc.com.

Colby said many people who suffer from mental illness choose not to seek treatment because of fear and stigma.

Receiving therapy is not necessarily like it is depicted on television.

“I would like to let people know that just because they had a bad experience that not all (therapists) are the same,” Colby said. “Try someone else. We all have different styles and techniques. …

“You don’t have to go through life miserable.”