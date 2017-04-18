Saturday’s Encore presentation includes Friday pop-up performances

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

Tickets are now on sale for Matt Haimovitz: “The Bach Suites — A Moveable Feast,” the next performance of the 2016-2017 Encore Series. The performance is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday April 22.

Acclaimed cellist Matt Haimovitz offers a brilliant musical variation on the concept of “A Moveable Feast.” Renowned as a musical pioneer, cellist Haimovitz has inspired classical music lovers and countless new listeners by bringing his artistry to concert halls and clubs, outdoor festivals and intimate coffee houses, any place where passionate music can be heard.

He brings a fresh ear to familiar repertoire, champions new music and initiates groundbreaking collaborations as well as creating innovative recording projects for Oxingale Records. Through his visionary approach, Haimovitz is redefining what it means to be an artist for the 21st century.

This performance is sponsored by High Plains Public Radio.

Tickets are available at the Memorial Union Student Service Center, by calling (785) 628-5306 or by visiting www.fhsu.edu/encore. Tickets for the general public are $30 reserved and $26 unreserved; for seniors and children ages 5-17, tickets are $28 reserved and $24 unreserved; and for FHSU students, tickets are $21 reserved and $17 unreserved with a Tiger Card.

In addition to the April 22 performance, Matt Haimovitz will perform three pop-up performances on Friday, April 21: 1 p.m. in the Forsyth Library Lobby; 3 p.m. in the Memorial Union Atrium; and at 5 p.m. in the Hays Public Library.

These performances are free and open to the public. Each will last approximately 30 minutes.

For more information, contact Jacob Ternes, jaternes@fhsu.edu, (785) 628-4664.