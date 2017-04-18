Lyman Lee Adams passed away on Friday, April 14, 2017 at the Sheridan County Health Complex Long Term Care at the age of 91. He was born April 16, 1925 in Rural Sheridan County to the late Claude Herbert and Veva (Horner) Adams. He grew up in Sheridan County on a farm southwest of Hoxie. He attended a one room country school through 8th grade and graduated from the Sheridan Community High School with the class of 1944. He was drafted and entered the service before his graduation ceremony. His mother walked across the stage to receive his diploma. He served in the United States Navy from 1944 -1946. On his return home in 1946, he met Doris Ruth Scherer while visiting his uncle in Kansas City. The two quickly fell in love, and on November 7, 1946 he was united in marriage to Doris in Kansas City, Missouri.

Lyman and Doris settled on a farm down the road from the family farm where he was raised. Here they raised their own family. They welcomed their first child, Gloria in 1947, Linda in 1949 who passed away at the age of six months due to illness, Lyman Jr. in 1951, Carl in 1953, and completed their family with the birth of Veva in 1958. Lyman and Doris were active members of the Hoxie United Methodist Church and served on many committees. They raised their children with the importance of making a commitment to God and Church. As his children were growing up, Lyman was active with their athletics by coaching and supporting them. His kids always knew that he would be in the stands cheering them along the way. He encouraged his children to attend college and supported them in their educations. Lyman and Doris sold their family farm in 1984 and moved into Hoxie where they lived until 2014 when they moved to the Sheridan County Long Term Care.

Lyman was a loving father and husband. He worked hard to provide for his family always making sure that Doris had the newest appliances to help make her life easier on the farm. He worked as a farmer raising wheat, milo, cattle, and hogs. After moving to town, Lyman worked for Gary Smith Electric and the John Hill Farm. Lyman was involved with 4-H and the County Fair Board and many other community activities. Lyman participated in a bowling league and enjoyed square dancing with Doris. He was a member of American Legion and the VFW. Lyman served in the Honor Guard and every Memorial Day, he put flags in the community to recognize those who served in the Military.

Lyman is survived by his wife Doris of Hoxie, KS; son, Lyman Lee Adams Jr. and wife Marie of Hillsboro, KS; daughters, Gloria Ruth Mattix of Salida, Colorado and Veva Elizabeth Ruggles and husband Steve of Winfield, Kansas; Grandchildren, Buel Mattix (Carrie), Lily Jones (JJ), Kyle Adams (Kristy), Kara Bartow (Rich), Kane Adams (Laci), and Peter, Ruth, Timothy, Elizabeth, Jacob, Daniel, and Lydia Ruggles; Great-Grandchildren, Ryus, Fletcher, and Jarrek Mattix, Miette and Tristan Jones, Tyler, Brayden, and Brynlee Adams, Adam, Christian, Isaac, and Eli Bartow, and Landri and Kai Adams ; and Sister, Rose Martin and husband John of Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents , Claude and Veva Adams; son, Carl Eugene Adams; infant daughter, Linda Marie Adams; brothers, Vernon and Herb Adams; sister, Dorothy Stembridge; and son-in-law Chuck Mattix.

The biggest lesson Lyman taught and left for his family is the love he showed for his wife. Lyman and Doris celebrated 70 years of marriage on November 7, 2016. He prioritized his wife and family above all and set an example of love and commitment for his children and grandchildren to follow.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at the United Methodist Church in Hoxie, Kansas. Burial will follow in the Hoxie City Cemetery with military honors by Grinnell VFW #2864. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M.-7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, April, 18th at the Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home and on Wednesday from 12:30 PM until service time at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Hoxie United Methodist Church or Sheridan County Health Complex Long Term Care and may be sent in care of Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, PO Box 987, Hoxie, KS 67740. Online condolences may be left at www.mickeyleopold.com.