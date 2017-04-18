Lucas, Colby among towns to receive state art grants

KCAIC

TOPEKA–The Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission announced 26 grants in 19 communities totaling $139,582 were awarded by the Commission in the the categories of Strategic Investment Program and Arts Integration Program.

To review the application process, as well as program and category specific policies and guidelines visit KansasCommerce.gov/CAIC.

Grants were reviewed by peer panel and awarded at the quarterly commission meeting on April 7.

All grants are made possible through a partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts and are subject to KCAIC and NEA standards and regulations.

A list of grant awards follows.

Strategic Investment Program

Arts Council of Johnson County, Lenexa, New & Expanded Works, $3,400

The Arts Council of Johnson County will develop the next generation of arts leaders through a newly expanded internship program to include a summer intern, fall intern, and fall online intern. Internships will focus on marketing, communications, programming and distance learning.

Arts Partners, Wichita, Organizational Development, $2,775

The Executive Director and two board members will attend professional development training in organizational leadership to build administrative and business skills. Training will focus on specific capacity building needs for the organization and include strategies for maximizing string community partnerships and ensuring organizational health.

Busker Festivals, Lawrence, Equipment & Technology, $3,215

Busker Festivals will purchase equipment that will aid in venue identification and visibility for the outdoor performing arts festival.

Chamber Music at the Barn, Maize, New & Expanded Works, $5,000

Chamber Music at the Barn will feature a new work by the Harrington String Quartet and launch a new program entitled Afternoon Delight. The project will feature the Harrington String Quartet for a three day residence and include two general public performances as well as the first full season “Afternoon Delight” concert for residents of regional senior housing facilities who are bussed to venue.

Great Plains Theatre, Abilene, Equipment & Technology, $5,000

Great Plains Theatre Academy will purchase equipment to establish a new TV/Film department. The first project will use local actors/youth, be shot and edited in Abilene and will provide on and off camera opportunities for all ages as well as the ability to learn film editing and producing/directing.

Historic Jayhawk Theatre, Topeka, Organizational Development, $1,751

The Executive Director will attend The 2017 Arts Midwest Conference to address all the issues the Jayhawk Theatre will face as it prepares to open in 2020. The conference features professional development sessions and networking opportunities with agents and vendors.

Junction City Arts Council, Junction City, New & Expanded Works, $5,000

The Junction City Arts Council will expand its summer art camp from a one day a week to a five day a week program. The program provides free art classes to children ages 7-12 as well as on site programming in underserved sections of the city for those who cannot reach the primary facility.

Lucas Arts and Humanities, Lucas, New & Expanded Works, $5,000

Following the recommendations of a visioning task force, Lucas Arts & Humanities will begin a Main Street Initiative that will create thematic public art sculptures on the 16 wooden street signage / light posts that line the two blocks of Main Street.

McPherson Museum & Arts Foundation, McPherson, Equipment & Technology, $5,000

The McPherson Museum & Arts Foundation will purchase three new computers and one network storage drive. The project will have significant impact on customer service, presentation of exhibits, and the overall efficiency of the organization.

Olathe Civic Theatre Association, Equipment & Technology, $1,519

The Olathe Civic Theatre will purchase a professional projection system. The project will improve audience visual experience, increase the number of performances with video projections, and expand the ability to host and produce a broader range of performances by local artists who require digital projections.

Valeo Behavioral Health Care, Topeka, New & Expanded Works, $4,912

Valeo Behavorial Health Care will expand the reach of the Creations of Hope Gallery, a community outreach project aimed utilizing the power of art for mental health awareness, by establishing its own standalone gallery located in the NOTO art’s district of Topeka. The project will develop and establish ongoing gallery practices that focus on educating the public on mental health as well as increasing the number of artists participating in the gallery mission.

Vernon Filley Art Museum, Pratt, New & Expanded Works, $3,135

The Vernon Filley Art Museum will host its first invitational art exhibit, asking for submissions from 35 artists across the Country. The exhibit will increase audience, attract visitors, and enhance the reputation of the museum. Promotional material will be used in persuading other high profile artists of the museum’s reputation and provenance.

Wichita Symphony Society, Wichita, New & Expanded Works, $5,000

The Wichita Symphony Orchestra will expand their existing YPC program to present “The Legend of the Northern Lights,” a collaborative production with KV265, a non-profit organization whose mission is the communication of science through art with communities worldwide, with music by award-winning composer Christopher Theofanidis and Educational outreach facilitated by Dr. Jose Francisco Salgado and co-founder of KV265. The concert provides students, teachers and family members with a multimedia film, which instructs students and audiences about the science and art behind the music.

World’s Largest Things Inc., Lucas, Equipment & Technology, $4,150

World’s Largest Things Incorporated, an organization founded by artist Erika Nelson to research, collect, and disseminate information relating to the history, preservation, production, and promotion of Roadside Vernacular Architecture known as World’s Largest Things through a series of mobile museums, traveling exhibits, artistic replica displays, and site-specific projects, will purchase theme-appropriate lighting to help establish a new permanent exhibition space in downtown Lucas.

Arts Integration Program

Baker Arts Center, Liberal, Integrated Arts Education, $5,000

The Baker Arts Center will conduct arts programming in conjunction with Sea Lion Splash, a live animal public exhibit. The exhibit and related programming will give artists of all ages a creative outlet to express their interpretation of land and sea life as well as a chance to display their artwork publicly.

Cheyenne County for Creativity, St. Francis, Visiting Artist, $5,000

Cheyenne County will bring filmmakers from Peak Acting Studios to St. John to conduct a film camp for area youth ages 12-17 with a film screening open to the public.

City of Maize, Maize, Visiting Artist, $5,000

The City of Maize will return Glenn Alexander, a Maize native and professor of music at Sarah Lawrence College, to his hometown for a public concert and a day of guitar, jazz, and songwriting master class workshops for area students. The concert will highlight the new Academy Arts business district in the city.

Griots Storytelling Institute, Wichita, New & Expanded Works, $3,000

Griots Storytelling Institute will expand its Summer Arts Enrichment Camp, which uses music, dance, and the art of storytelling to bring history and historical character and traditions to life.

Hesston College, Hesston, Visiting Artist, $5,000

Hesston-Bethel Performing Arts will contract with Miraris Brass for a public concert and four complementary activities to include three underserved local elementary schools (all-school assemblies) and a brass masterclass for students of Bethel College, Hesston College and local high schools.

InterUrban ArtHouse, Overland Park, Innovative Partnerships, $15,000

InterUrban ArtHouse, in partnership with The Downtown Overland Park Partnership (a liaison between the City of Overland Park, the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce, and the community as a whole), is expanding the “ArtsConnect – Community Development through Creative Placemaking” program which focuses on inclusive community development through regional partnerships, exhibitions and performances.

Johnson County Library Foundation, Shawnee Mission, Innovative Partnerships $15,000

The Johnson County Library Foundation, in partnership with the Johnson County Juvenile Detention Center, will expand Literary Interventions, a program that connects detention center residents with literature through facilitated book discussions, author visits, writing workshops and slam poetry workshops. These programs are organized to encourage residents to express themselves and realize the world of opportunities around them.

Kansas Ballet Company, Topeka, Visiting Artist, $5,000

The Kansas Ballet Company will host Christopher Sellars (Soloist) & Arolyn Williams (Principal), from Ballet West in Utah and Ryan Nye & Kaleena Burks, Artists with the Kansas City Ballet. The company will feature performances by visiting guest artists from the world of professional ballet as well as a special one act presentation just for children: “Aurora’s Wedding”. In addition, the visiting guest artists will lead master classes and coaching sessions for local students a lecture/demonstration with the Boys and Girls Club of Topeka

Little House on the Prairie, Independence, Visiting Artist, $4,000

Gino Salerno will create two sculptures, one unit, from two 5-foot Elm trees acquired from the Little House on the Prairie Museum lands. The two 5-foot trees will be turned into one large sculpture over a 12-hour period. The statues will be cemented into the ground at the Little House on the Prairie Museum grounds. In addition, Gino Salerno will speak to two separate art classes at Independence Community College and Independence High School about his work and art, and how to market yourself as an artist.

The Seed House/Harvester Arts, Wichita, Visiting Artist, $5,000

Visiting artists Sharon Louden, Chloe Bass, Courtney Fink, Jayme McLellan, and Alison Wong will conduct a program entitled “Living and Sustaining a Creative Life in Kansas”. In addition to the primary panel discussion event, the following day we, along with Harvester Arts, will host three complementary workshops to tap into the visiting artists’ expertise to reflect and organize for the Wichita community.

Western Plains Arts Association, Colby, Visiting Artist, $2,725

Kansas Touring Roster member The Wichita Children’s Theatre will present “The Mark Twain Show: Stories of His Writings” at the St. Francis Community School for the general public. In addition, they will make presentations at six area elementary schools.

William Allen White Foundation, Emporia, Innovative Partnerships, $15,000

In partnership with the ESU Department of English, Modern Languages, and Journalism, The William Allen White Foundation Sesquicentennial Film project will produce a 50 minute documentary film about Emporia’s most famous citizen, William Allen White directed by Kevin Willmott and narrated by Bill Kurtis. The film will also be edited as an 8-10 minute short for use in middle, secondary, and college classrooms, and will be distributed free of charge to every school district in Kansas.