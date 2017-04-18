Lopers use long ball to beat Tigers

HAYS, Kan. – Nebraska-Kearney hit back-to-back home runs in a four-run third inning and beat Fort Hays State baseball 9-2 Tuesday evening at Larks Park. Dallas Schramm hit a three-run blast followed by a solo shot from Josh Estrada to go up 5-0.

Bryce Witchurch got the Tigers (9-30, 2-24 MIAA) got the Tigers on the board with a solo homer to lead off the bottom of the third. He drove in their other run on a sixth inning ground out.

Alex Ruxlow (4-8) took the loss for the Tigers lasting two-plus innings. He surrendered five runs (four earned), while giving up six hits. Ben Ramburg threw three strong innings of relief, giving up a run on two hits with a walk and two strikeouts. Cole Schumacher allowed three runs in 1 1/3 innings. Ryan Ruder and Jackson Rolfs blanked UNK (13-26, 6-20 MIAA).

The Tiger homestand continues this weekend when they welcome Missouri Southern State to town. The first pitch of the three-game series will take place at 7 pm on Friday and can be heard on KJLS (103.3-FM).