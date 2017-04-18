LETTER: One letter too many

You’ve read it time and time again: “For an unknown reason, the vehicle crossed the center line, overcorrected and rolled into the ditch.”

Jack Dillon Young, the 20-year-old from Texas, apologized for killing 13 people on a church minibus several weeks ago. He was texting while driving, and typed one letter too many before looking up to see what was happening on the road. A witness saw him cross the center-line multiple times, and even summoned the police. But they were too late. He was sorry he shattered the lives of 13 families, and yet, if he’s out driving ever again, you can bet he’ll be back doing the same thing.

Almost on a daily basis there’s news of someone entering the ditch, overcorrecting and wrecking their vehicle. Or worse yet, someone crossing the center line and having a head on collision with another vehicle. Maybe you know of people, personally, who have been involved in this situation, I know I do. Where it is always reported as to whether a seat belt is being worn, or not, it never comes out in the report whether they’re texting while driving. But a look at the phone records compared to the time of the accident would easily identify what actually happened.

If someone thinks it’s so important to text while propelling a two-ton vehicle at high speeds, they take the risk of killing themselves. But when others are at risk, also, something has to be done.

I cannot remember the last time I was on the highway and was not threatened by someone texting while driving. It’s become epidemic. I’ve even seen texting in bumper to bumper traffic. Having had two instances of near tragic results, personally, tells me it’s high time to speak up.

The programs that have been developed to address texting while driving are a big waste of money. Why? Because it’s our human nature to think it’s always going to happen to someone else, and not to us. Laws can be enacted, but if they’re not able to be enforced, what’s the use? I see the attention given to drunk driving, but statistically, texting is much more of an issue than drunk driving. Yet, very little has been done to address it.

I’ve seen people texting to the point that I’m scared to pass them. I’ve called law enforcement, and they do follow up, only to see the driver put the phone in their lap until the law enforcement passes by. Then they resume texting.

It wouldn’t be so frustrating if there was no answer to this problem, but there is, and it could be addressed immediately. Every phone has GPS capability. When it’s noted that the phone is traveling at more than 15 mph, the phone automatically shuts off. If you have an emergency, you pull over and your phone can be turned back on. Does this mean the passengers’ phones don’t work either? Yes, it does. Maybe we’ll have to go back to the Stone Age and actually have a conversation with the driver, like old times. (I’ve seen husbands and wives at lunch that never talk to one another, because they’re texting or on Facebook the entire time). What about navigating through an unfamiliar city? Yes, back to the Stone Age, again, by purchasing a GPS unit and entering the destination before you start on your trip. (Many vehicles don’t allow certain entries when the car is in motion, already).

Understand that I’m not on my high horse lecturing others, as the urge to text has bitten me, also. I think of how much I can get done on a long trip if I’m on the phone communicating to people. We all need to have this forcefully taken away from us.

Many will not agree with me, and probably won’t, right up to the time a loved one is loss. Then you’ll be sorry. Let’s not wait that long, please! Call your congressman with your concerns.

Tim Schumacher, Hays