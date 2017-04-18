Lawrence D. “Larry” Dearden, age 62, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at the Scott County Hospital in Scott City, Kansas. He was born on March 29, 1955 in Garden City, Kansas, the son of Alva A. & Alene Mae Urban Dearden. A lifetime resident of Scott City, Kansas, he was a farmer.

He was a member of the Immanuel Southern Baptist Church in Scott City, Kansas. His memberships also include Gideon’s International, Scott County Fair Board, Scott County Farm Bureau, Kansas Farm Bureau, Friends of Scott Lake State Park, Master Farmer, 4-H Alumni, Life member of National Rifle Association, Scott COOP Board and a Church Trustee.

On June 13, 1981 he married Mildred “Millie” King in Scott City, Kansas. She survives.

Survivors include his Wife – Millie Dearden of Scott City, Kansas, One Son – Clint & Jessica Dearden of Scott City, Kansas, Three Brothers – Rick & Joyce Dearden of Scott City, Kansas, Alan & Glenita Dearden of Scott City, Kansas, Thad & Elizabeth Dearden of Scott City, Kansas, One Sister – Brenda Dearden of Garden City, Kansas, Two Grandchildren – Addison Dearden of Scott City, Kansas & Chase Dearden of Scott City, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his Parents.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the United Methodist Church in Scott City, Kansas with Rev. Robert Nuckolls presiding.

Memorials in LIEU of Flowers may be given to Larry Dearden Memorial Fund or Gideon’s International in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, Kansas.

Interment will be in the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, Kansas.

Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, Kansas.