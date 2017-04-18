KZ Country Cheesy Joke of the Day 4/18/17

Mitch was losing his shirt at the racetrack when he noticed a priest bless the forehead of a long shot lining up for the fourth race. Lo and behold, the horse won. Just before the fifth race, the priest did the same to another horse. So, Mitch placed a small bet on it and won.

That day, Mitch raked in serious money following the priest’s lead.

Before the last race, he saw the priest bless the forehead–as well as the eyes, ears and hooves–of one of the horses. Mitch bet every cent he had, then watched the horse come in last. Dumbfounded, he hollered at the priest, “What happened? All day long, you blessed horses and they won. The last race, you blessed a horse and he lost!”

“The problem,” said the priest. “is you can’t tell the difference between a simple blessing and the last rites.”

