HHS softball sweeps Colby

COLBY, Kan. – A sweep for the Hays High softball team in Colby Tuesday. The Indians scored four runs in the fourth inning to grab the lead in the first game, then scored four more in fifth to take back the lead and won 15-12. The Indians won despite committing six errors.

Macee Altman allowed five runs but only two earned over 5 1/3 innings of relief for the win. Cameron Jenson had three hits including a double and drove in four.

The Indians scored six in the fourth and five in the fifth to take the second game 11-1 in a five inning run-rule victory. Altman tossed a one-hitter, striking out five and walking one for the victory. Jensen homered and drove in three.