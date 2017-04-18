HHS baseball suffers a pair of one-run losses at Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Kan. – The Hays High baseball team suffered a pair of one-run losses in Garden City Tuesday. Will Sennett was called for balk with runners at first and third in the bottom of the 13th giving the Buffs a 9-8 win in game one. Trey Riggs went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs. Hays scored six runs in the fifth inning to take the lead, but Garden City tied it with a run in the seventh. Both teams scored in the 12th.

The Buffs rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh and won the second game 6-5. Garden City used four singles, a walk and a wild pitch in the final inning to complete the comeback and sweep. The Indians had scored two in the firth to take a 5-3 lead.

Cole Murphy, who drove in two runs, gave up two runs on three hits and takes the loss in relief.