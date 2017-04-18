Hays High students receive Scholastic Art and Writing Awards

Four Hays High School students recently had their work exhibited at the Mary R. Koch Arts Center in Wichita. The Scholastic Art and Writing awards give out the American Vision Award, Gold Key, Silver Key, and Honorable Mention. 2,100 submissions were received in the Eastern Kansas Region. Of those entries, 570 received awards. Five of the thirty-five submissions from HHS students received awards. Senior Morgan Budig received an Honorable Mention for her painting “Range,” as well as an Honorable Mention for her drawing “Underground.” Senior Tanner Callis received a Silver Key for his submission “Communicate: From Here to There.” Senior Joe Factor received a Gold Key for his poem “Public Transportation.” Sophomore Iris Garibay received a Silver Key for her drawing “Un Amore Privato.”

