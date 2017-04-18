Phillipsburg resident George E. “Junior” Vahle passed away April 17, 2017 at the Phillips County Hospital in Phillipsburg, KS at the age of 89. He was born March 27, 1928 in Harlan Co, NE the son of George and Gertrude (Russell) Vahle.

Survivors include his wife Janice of the home; 2 sons, Doug of Phillipsburg and Alan of Anthony, KS; his daughter, Deanna Hawks of Almena; 2 sisters, Erma Jean Nyland of Logan and Marilyn Anderson of Kearney, NE; 7 grandchildren & 2 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 21 at 2:00 p.m. in the Prairie View Reformed Church with Pastor Aaron Rust officiating. Burial will follow in the Long Island Cemetery with military honors by Ft. Riley.

Visitation will be from 9:00 to 9:00 Wed. & Thurs. at the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel with the family receiving friends from 5:30 to 6:30 Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Services.

