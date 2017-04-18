Friends of the Library spring book sale begins this week

HPL

The Friends of the Hays Public Library will host its spring book sale April 20 to 23 in the Schmidt Gallery.

The book sale kicks off Thursday, April 20, at 5 PM with a “members only” preview sale. Friends of the Library members will have the opportunity to shop the sale early, including half off all items in the Friends of the Library Book Store. Memberships are $5 and will be sold at the door.

The regular sale is open to the public on Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22, from 10 AM until 4 PM. Sunday, April 23, the sale will run from 1 PM to 4 PM. Books will be $3 per bag, and the Friends provide the bags.

Along with books, baked goods, crafts by Carolyn Fuller and natural products by Pam Herl will be available for purchase.

For more information on this and other events, visit hayspublib.org or call 785.625.9014.