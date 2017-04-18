Phillipsburg resident Donald Bogart passed away April 14 at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita at the age of 91. He was born August 3, 1925 in Kirwin, KS, the son of Charles & Minnie (Kronke) Bogart.

Survivors include his wife Mary of the home in Phillipsburg; his son Rick of Phillipsburg; his daughter, Cindy Harms of Newton; 4 grandchildren & 7 great grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be held Friday, April 21 at 10:00 a.m. in the United Methodist Church, Phillipsburg, with Rev. Lew VanDerWege officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery.

Friends may sign the book from 9:00 to 9:00 Thursday at the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel with the family receiving friends from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be given to the United Methodist Church.

Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.