Climate + Energy Project announces new asst. dir. Rachel Myslivy

CEP

HUTCHINSON–The Climate + Energy Project (CEP) is pleased to announce Rachel Myslivy as Assistant Director as of April 15, 2017. CEP is a Hutchinson-based non-partisan 501(c)3 working to find practical solutions for a clean energy future.

Myslivy originally joined the Climate + Energy Project in 2012 as a Program Director for the Water + Energy Progress initiative, which recognized 20 Kansas farmers and ranchers successfully innovating to conserve resources in Kansas. Myslivy was instrumental in many CEP programs throughout the following four years. In July 2016, she transitioned from staff to a position on the Board of Directors, which she held until March 2017 when she accepted the Assistant Director position.

“The Climate + Energy Project’s unique approach involves working with diverse groups to find common ground solutions that reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the Heartland,” Myslivy says. “I believe wholeheartedly in the work, and I’m thrilled to take on this new role.”

Myslivy holds a Master’s Degree in Religious Studies with a Graduate Certificate in Environmental Studies. Her research focused on the intersection of religion and ecology, particularly as seen in communities of Catholic sisters in Kansas. Rachel was recently designated a KU Hawk to Watch: Young Alumni making a difference. She is a 2015 recipient of the KACEE Award for Excellence in Conservation and Environmental Education, awarded by the Kansas Association for Conservation and Environmental Education. She was a recipient of the KU Sustainability Leadership Award in 2013. Rachel is the co-founder of the Kansas Women’s Environmental Network. Rachel is pursuing a Level II Teaching Leadership Certification with the Kansas Leadership Center.

The non-profit Climate + Energy Project seeks to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions in America’s Heartland through the ambitious deployment of energy efficiency and renewable energy, in policy and practice.