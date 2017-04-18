Brownback names lawmaker as new state treasurer

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has appointed a legislator as the next state treasurer to replace Republican Ron Estes after Estes won a special congressional election.

Brownback announced Tuesday that GOP state Sen. Jake LaTurner of Pittsburg will serve the rest of Estes’ four-year term as treasurer. LaTurner said he will seek a full term in 2018.

Twenty-nine-year-old LaTurner has been active in Republican politics in southeast Kansas for at least a decade. He previously served on congresswoman Lynn Jenkins’ staff, was elected to the Senate in 2012 and re-elected last year.

The 60-year-old Estes was elected last week to replace former congressman Mike Pompeo in the 4th District of south-central Kansas following Pompeo’s appointment as CIA director. Estes plans to leave the treasurer’s office next week.