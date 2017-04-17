Update of street improvement project on tonight’s Ellis City Council agenda

ELLIS–Ellis city council members will consider renewing the city’s property insurance policy during tonight’s council meeting.

Other agenda items include an update on the street improvement project by Buck Driggs, Driggs Design Group and a report of suggestions for lightening the workload of City Attorney Olavee Raub.

The complete April 17 agenda follows.

AGENDA

April 17, 2017

REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF ELLIS

City Hall – Council Meeting Room

BILLS ORDINANCE REVIEW WORK SESSION BEGINS AT 7:00 P.M.

ROLL CALL AND MEETING CALL TO ORDER AT 7:30 P.M.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

AMENDMENTS TO AGENDA (if needed)

1) CONSENT AGENDA

a) Minutes from Regular Meeting on April 3, 2017

b) Bills Ordinance #2019

(Council will review for approval under one motion under the consent agenda. By majority vote of the governing body, any item may be removed from the consent agenda and considered separately)

PUBLIC COMMENTS

(Each speaker will be limited to five minutes. If several people from the group wish to speak on same subject, the group must appoint a spokesperson. ALL comments from public on agenda items must be during Public Comment. Once council begins their business meeting, no more comments from public will be allowed.)

2) PRESENTATIONS OF AWARDS, PROCLAMATIONS, REQUESTS & PETITIONS (HEARINGS)

a) Citizen Petition for City Assistance – Gary Luea

3) SPECIAL ORDER

a) Monthly Fire Report – Chief Dustin Vine

b) Review City Property Insurance Renewal and Consider Approval of Invoice – Darrell Romme, Romme Agency

c) Update from Ellis Community Foundation on Fundraising Event – Pauleen Edmonds

4) UNFINISHED BUSINESS

a) Consider Approval of Amended Personnel Policy Provision

b) Update on Street Improvement Project – Buck Driggs, Driggs Design Group

5) NEW BUSINESS

a) Consider Ratification of Change Order #1 for Street Improvement Project

b) Consider Approval of Contractor’s Pay Estimate #1, Invoice to Northwest Kansas Planning & Development Commission, Request #1 for Payment of CDBG Funds, and Authorize the Mayor to Sign Documents for the Street Improvement Project

c) Consider Approval of Resolution Adopting Fee Schedule

d) Consider Agreement from Natare Corporation Regarding Swimming Pool Liner

e) Consider Bids for Calcium Hypochlorite for Sewer Plant and Swimming Pool

6) REPORTS FROM CITY OFFICIALS

a) Administrative

1) Public Works

(1) Department Update

2) Police

(1) Department Update

3) City Clerk

(1) Health Insurance Savings Report for March

(2) Department Update

4) Attorney

(1) Update on Status of Pending Code Violation Cases

(2) Discuss Suggestions from City Attorney’s Office

5) Mayor Update and Announcements

EXECUTIVE SESSIONS

7) ADJOURNMENT