Sunday shower brings more than a half-inch of rain to parts of Ellis Co.

After last week’s wild weather, Sunday afternoon brought yet another round of moisture to Ellis County.

While accompanies by some thunder, the front left between 0.18 and 0.33 inches of rain in gauges in Hays. A report south of Ellis was just less than a half-inch, while Victoria had a report of 0.52 inches. Catharine received 0.16 inches of rain.

In Russell County, reports ranged from 0.07 to 0.66 inches, and most of Trego County received a half-inch or more of precipitation.

Skies are expected to remain clear to start the work week, although there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

