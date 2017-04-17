Service set for Kansas boy who died in swimming pool accident

RENO COUNTY– Funeral services are scheduled for a Kansas boy found not breathing and with no pulse in a Hutchinson swimming pool on April 6.

Carter Lee Krehbiel died April 12 at a Wichita hospital. A Rosary serves is scheduled for Monday, 6 p.m. at Church of The Holy Cross , 2631 Independence Road in Hutchinson. The funeral service at the church is scheduled for 10a.m. Tuesday.

Just after 4p.m. on April 6, first responders were dispatched to a home in the 1100 Block of Bramble Bush Drive in Hutchinson.

They found Carter Lee Krehbiel, 4, Hutchinson, in critical condition. He was taken to a Wichita hospital, according to Hutchinson Police Lt. Josh Radloff.

The child lived a few houses down the street from the pool.

His mother went into her home to check on another child and when she came back the four-year-old was missing.

The home owner with the pool had put a hose in her pool to fill it up and was inside when she noticed the hose was out of the pool and a gate to the pool open.

She went to check on the hose and saw pants by the pool. That’s when she saw the child.