CITY OF HAYS

The Hays Area Planning Commission will conduct a hearing Mon., April 17, for a recommendation to the Hays City Commission for proposed modifications to the Unified Development Code (UDC), particularly reducing certain building setback requirements for commercial and industrial zoned properties within the city and the three-mile extraterritorial jurisdiction area.

The public hearing begins at 6:30 p.m. tonight at Hays City Hall, 1507 Main.

The complete agenda can be seen here.