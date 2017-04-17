Pavement repairs on old Highway 40 restrict traffic to east-bound

CITY OF HAYS

Please be advised that beginning Monday, April 17, 2017 old Highway 40 east of Vine Street will be restricted to one-way traffic flowing east for pavement repairs.

This work should be completed in approximately 20 working days.

Traffic control devices will be placed to direct the traveling public. The traveling public should use caution and if at all possible avoid these areas.

The city of Hays regrets any inconvenience this may cause to the public. If there are any questions, please call the Public Works Division at (785) 628-7350.