Partly cloudy, mild Monday

Today Areas of fog between 7am and 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South southeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tuesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 60. South southeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

WednesdaySunny, with a high near 81. South southwest wind 11 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 46.

ThursdayMostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday NightA 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

FridayA chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.