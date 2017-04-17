Juanita A. Schaffer, 85, La Crosse, Kansas, died Friday, April 14, 2017, at Cherry Village, Great Bend, Kansas.

Mrs. Schaffer was born February 5, 1932, in Pfeifer, Kansas, the daughter of Stephen S. and Pauline (Dater) Urban. A lifelong resident of Rush County, Kansas, she was a homemaker and farm wife.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, and St. Ann’s Altar Society, both of Liebenthal, Kansas. She served as a past president and treasurer of the altar society.

On May 11, 1949, she married Michael C. Schaffer at Holy Cross Church, Pfeifer, Kansas. He preceded her in death March 22, 2013.

Survivors include: two sons, Leland Schaffer (Jan), Liebenthal, Kansas, and Harvey Schaffer (Laurie), Great Bend, Kansas; one daughter, Donna Herrman, (James), Olathe, Kansas; 13 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; and one great great grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, Roy Michael Schaffer; six brothers, Joseph Urban, George Urban, Anton Urban, Benedict Urban, Daniel Urban, and Sylvester Urban; and six sisters, Regina Weiser, Anna Haberman, Monica Urban, Barbara Sanders, Philomena Cassan, and Eva Marie Urban.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 18, 2017, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Janousek Funeral Home, La Crosse, Kansas. A vigil service and rosary will be at 7:00 P.M.

Church visitation will be Wednesday, April 19, 2017, from 10:00 A.M. to 10:50 A.M. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Liebenthal, Kansas.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Liebenthal, Kansas, with Father Eric Awuahjyamfi officiating. Interment will be in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Liebenthal, Kansas.

Memorials are suggested to St. Ann’s Altar Society, Liebenthal, Kansas.

Condolences or remembrances may be left for the family at www.charterfunerals.com/locations/janousek-lacrosse.php.

