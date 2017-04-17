HPD arrest log, April 10 to 13

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

——————————————

Dustin Jay Kraft, 31, Plainville, was arrested at 1:13 a.m. April 11 in the 1300 block of Vine on suspicion of interference with a law enforcement official.

Rebecca Lynn Pavey, 36, no address listed, was arrested April 11 in the 3300 block of Vine on suspicion of theft.

Cheyenne Rose Sky Martin, 18, Hays, was arrested at 1:47 p.m. April 11 in the 2500 block of Indian Trail on suspicion of domestic battery.

Joshua Steven Winchester, 25, St. John, was arrested at 1:51 p.m. April 13 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence of alcohol.