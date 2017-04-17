Hays High falls to Garden City

By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

Garden City 2, Hays High 1

GARDEN CITY, Kan.-Tressa Becker scored in the third minute of Monday afternoon’s match-up in Garden City to give Hays High the early 1-0 lead. Little did the Lady Indians know that blast would be the only goal they would get the rest of the way. Garden City tied the game in the 19th minute on a goal from Goretti Mendez and took the lead on a Abigail Jarmer goal in the 32nd minute.

The two teams went scoreless in the second half. Hays High had some late chances but could not find the back of the net. The Lady Indians drop to 5-3 on the season and 1-2 in the Western Athletic Conference and will hit the road again on Thursday to take on Liberal.