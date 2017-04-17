Ellis Co. Commission will travel to Victoria for joint meeting

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

The Ellis County Commission will gather for two meetings Monday. The first meeting will be a regular meeting at 5 p.m. at the County Administrative Center.

Interim Ellis County Treasurer Josh Wasinger is scheduled to introduce himself to the commission. Wasinger was appointed to serve as the treasurer earlier this month after the current treasurer resigned. Wasinger will serve in the position until the treasurer-elect Lisa Schlegel takes office in October.

In other business, the commission will continue discussions on adding a full-time position within the appraiser’s office and also discuss employee health insurance.

Following the commission’s regular meeting, commissioners will travel to Victoria to meet with the Victoria City Council.

Among the topics for discussion are the extra-territorial zone (the 3-mile zone surrounding Victoria), repairs to Cathedral Street, EMS funding and the Railroad Cemetery.

The joint meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Victoria City Hall.