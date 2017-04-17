Concrete patching will close Lincoln Drive starting Monday

CITY OF HAYS

Please be advised that beginning Monday, April 17, 2017, Lincoln Drive will be closed north of 20th Street halfway to 23rd Street for pavement replacement with the north half opened to traffic.

The concrete patching is in conjunction with the 2017 street maintenance projects. This section of the project is scheduled to be completed within three weeks (pending weather conditions).

Signs will be in place to direct the traveling public. The traveling public should use caution and if at all possible avoid these areas.

The city of Hays regrets any inconvenience this may cause to the public. If there are any questions, please call the Public Works Planning, Inspection, and Enforcement Division at (785) 628-7310 or the contractor, Sweeney’s Pavement Maintenance at (785) 639-3919 or (785) 432-0772.