Central Kansas chemical plant reopens after fire

RENO COUNTY— A Kansas chemical plant continued operation north of Sterling on Monday following Thursday’s fire that destroyed a building.

The fire at Jacam Chemicals broke out around 9 a.m. in a building used to produce a clay product for the oil drilling industry.

While the material was not explosive or hazardous, it did burn hot enough to cause the large metal building to collapse. There were no injuries.

Jacam does plan to rebuild that area of the plant and will move the six employees displaced from their jobs by the fire to other duties, according to company spokesperson Laura Snyder.

Cause of the fire is still under investigation.