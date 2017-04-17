🎥 Portion of E. 27th St. frontage road to be rezoned as Neighborhood Shopping

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

Hays city commissioners agreed Thursday night with a recommendation from staff and the Hays Area Planning Commission to change the zoning of 1601 E. 27th St. Frontage Road from Multi-family Residential (NC 4) to Neighborhood Shopping (C-1).

The property sits at the northeast corner of the intersection of 27th St. and Indian Trail in east Hays.

A house was torn down in early 2016 leaving an empty lot which abuts existing multi-family and single-family zoning. The property owner requested the rezoning to encourage redevelopment of the property for a use more suitable to the location along 27th, a major arterial street. Commercial zoning (C-2) is across 27th St. to the south.

With visibility that is more than adequate and access from 27th Street, Hays Planning, Inspection and Enforcement Superintendent Jesse Rohr said “the area is well-suited to commercial development.”

“Of course, the Unified Development Code (UDC) will require certain screening and buffering is the lot is developed as proposed,” Rohr explained. “At a minimum, a fence that is at least six foot in height will have to be erected along the adjacent boundaries of the residential zoned properties. Landscaping will also be required.”

A public hearing was conducted March 20 by the Planning Commission. All property owners within 200 feet of the subject property were notified of the public hearing. “Three neighboring property owners spoke up at the hearing with various questions, with none being opposed to the rezoning request,” Rohr reported.

The Hays Comprehensive Plan identifies this immediate area as “Low Density Residential” while the surrounding areas are denoted as “Commercial,” “Mixed Use,” and “Park/Greenway” uses.

“I think this will be a nice addition,” said Mayor Shaun Musil. “Some of those houses have fallen into disrepair. I know they tore that one down. From my understanding, I believe this is going to be an office building, so I think it’d be a nice addition.”

Commissioners voted 4-0 to approve an ordinance rezoning the property. Commissioner Sandy Jacobs was absent from the meeting.