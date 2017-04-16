Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission to meet in Pratt April 20

KDWPT

PRATT – The Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission will conduct its April public meeting on Thursday, April 20, 2017 in Pratt at the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism’s Operations Office, Downstairs Conference Room, 512 SE 25th Ave. The afternoon session will begin at 1 p.m. and recess at 5 p.m. The evening session will convene at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend both sessions and time will be set aside for public comment at the beginning of each for discussion of non-agenda items.

The afternoon session will begin with a report on the agency and state fiscal status and an update on the 2017 Kansas Legislative Session. The General Discussion portion of the meeting will include an update on Tourism efforts, an overview of the Kansas Wildlife & Parks Magazine, an update on the State Wildlife Action Plan as well as preliminary discussions on park regulations, fishing regulations, license expiration dates, and falconry regulations.

The Workshop Session will include reviews of webless migratory bird season recommendations, threatened and endangered species regulations and deer seasons on Ft. Riley, Ft. Leavenworth and Smoky Hill Air National Guard.

The evening portion of the meeting will convene at 6:30 p.m. for the Public Hearing. Commissioners will vote on recommendations for waterfowl seasons and public land regulations.

Waterfowl recommendations include:

September Early Teal Season

High Plains Unit: Sept. 16-24, 2017

Low Plains Zone: Sept. 9-24, 2017.

Ducks

High Plains Unit: Oct. 7, 2017-Jan. 1, 2017 AND Jan. 20-28, 2018

Youth Season: Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 2017

Low Plains Early Zone: Oct. 7-Dec. 3, 2017 AND Dec. 16-31, 2017

Youth Season: Sept. 30-Oct. 1, 2017

Low Plains Late Zone: Oct. 28-Dec. 31, 2017 AND Jan. 20-28, 2018

Youth Season: Oct. 21-22, 2017

Low Plains Southeast Zone: Nov. 11-Dec. 31, 2017 AND Jan. 6-28, 2018

Youth Season: Nov. 4-5, 2017

Geese

Canada geese: Oct. 28-29, 2017 AND Nov. 8, 2017-Feb. 18, 2018

White-fronted geese: Oct. 28-Dec. 31, 2017 AND Jan. 27-Feb. 18, 2018

Light geese: Oct. 28-Oct. 29, 2017 AND Nov. 8, 2017-Feb. 18, 2018

Light geese Conservation Order: Feb. 19-April 30, 2018

If necessary, the Commission will reconvene at the same location at 9 a.m., April 21, 2017, to complete any unfinished business. Information about the Commission, as well as the April 20 meeting agenda and briefing book, can be downloaded at ksoutdoors.com/KDWPT-Info/Commission/Upcoming-Commission-Meetings.

Live video and audio streaming of the April 20, 2017 meeting will be available at ksoutdoors.com. If notified in advance, the department will have an interpreter available for the hearing impaired. To request an interpreter, call the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing at 1-800-432-0698. Any individual with a disability may request other accommodations by contacting the Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission secretary at (620) 672-5911.

The next Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission meeting is scheduled for June 22, 2017, at the George Meyn Community Center, 126th & State Ave, Bonner Springs.