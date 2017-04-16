University Activities Board elects new executive members

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

Seven students from the Fort Hays State University University Activities Board were recently appointed to the executive board for the 2017-2018 academic school year.

The UAB offers events, educational programs, and popular and diverse entertainment for students. The intent is to complement classroom education and to educate, entertain, and enlighten with programs responsive to students’ wants and needs.

In the context of existing opportunities and resources, the University Activities Board develops a broad selection of programs to meet and identify activity needs through optimum utilization of campus facilities, especially the Memorial Union.

The new members are listed by position.

President: Lorenzo “Trey” Basa, a St. George senior majoring in English and secondary education.

Secretary/treasurer: Kelly Strecker, a Highlands Ranch, Colo., sophomore majoring in physics.

Vice president of recruitment and retention: Dane Murzyn, a Denver, Colo., freshman.

Vice president of advertising: Mckenzie Henderson, a Eudora sophomore majoring in organizational leadership.

Vice president of music: Keegan Weber, a Silver Lake sophomore majoring in sociology and minoring in organizational leadership.

Vice president of entertainment: Jacob Schoenfeld, a Salida, Colo., sophomore majoring in physics and business management.

Vice president of mini events: Madeline Muller, a Maple Hill sophomore majoring in biology.

For more information on the University Activities Board, contact Jacob Ternes, assistant director of the Memorial Union, at (785) -628-4664, or Zackary Shinkle, graduate assistant for the University Activities Board, at (785) 628-4664 or uab@fhsu.edu.