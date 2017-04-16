SW Kan. lake part of Keep It Clean Kansas

KDWPT

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), in cooperation with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT) and Westar Energy, will hold the fourth annual ‘Keep It Clean Kansas’ state park cleanup event on Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in observance of Earth Day.

Five state parks across Kansas have been selected for the cleanup event this year. Volunteers at each park will receive a T-shirt and breakfast will be provided. KDHE invites volunteers to register at www.kdheks.gov/waste/earthday.html

“We are excited to get communities across Kansas involved in preserving the natural beauty of our state parks,” said Bill Bider, Bureau of Waste Management director. “The event was a success last year and we’ve selected five more parks for the cleanup this year. By selecting five or six different parks each year, we can ensure that every one of our state parks is cleaned on a five-year rotating basis.”

The following state parks were selected for 2017:

Meade State Park-Meade

Glen Elder State Park-Glenn Elder

Kaw River State Park-Topeka

Fall River State Park-Fall River

Hillsdale State Park-Paola

KDHE asks volunteers to register in order to ensure an appropriate number of T-shirts and breakfast are available for each state park. For more information about Earth Day events and Kansas state parks, go to www.ksoutdoors.com.