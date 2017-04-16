James “Jim” W. Geist, formerly of Hays, KS, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 in Overland Park, KS at the age of 66.

Jim was born the son of William M. and Marian (Trower) Geist on October 23, 1950 in Oberlin, KS. Survivors include his mother; son, James W. Geist, Jr. and his wife Jamie; daughter, Katina Wakefield and her husband Jody; two brothers, Tony and Don; four sisters, Monica, Marita, MaryLou, and Marge; four grandchildren, Kaja and Kyson Wakefield, Colton and Corbin Geist as well as a loving extended family.

Jim was preceded in death by his father in 1972. A casual gathering for family and friends will be held Saturday, April 22 at 3 PM at the Santa Fe Commons in Downtown Overland Park.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations can be made to the family. To share a memory or to leave condolences, please visit www.maplehillfuneralhome.com.