Lifelong Phillipsburg resident Glenn G. Kendall passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at the Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney, NE at the age of 73.

He was born August 23, 1943 the son of Clarence & Winifred (Bretton) Kendall. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was an over the road truck driver.

He was united in marriage to Vicki L. Colby McClurg on July 17, 1999 in Phillipsburg. She survives of the home.

Other survivors include his 3 sons, Jay of Montana, Brian & wife, Holly of Canyon, KS & David & wife, Kylie of Denver, CO; a step-son, Dustin McClurg & wife Crystal of Logan, KS; 2 step-daughters, Bonita Slipke & husband, Raymond of New Almelo, KS & Pamela Karnas & husband, Rob of Woodbridge, Virginia; his brother, Wilbur Kendall & wife, Carma of Phillipsburg; & 2 sisters, Donna Smith & husband, Roy Lee of Tyler, Texas & Alice Searight & husband, George of Phillipsburg, KS; 2 grandchildren; & 9 step-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers; sisters; and a son, Glenn, Jr.

Cremation was chosen. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 17, 2017 in the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg, with Pastor Joel Hiesterman officiating. Inurnment with military honors conducted by the Fort Riley Honor Guard will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Phillipsburg.

Friends may sign the book from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Services, Inc.