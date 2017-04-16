Cloudy, breezy Sunday, chance of showers

Today

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between 7am and 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight

A 10 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Areas of fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. East wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday

Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South southeast wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South southwest wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.