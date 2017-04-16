Autism awareness event set at Sternberg Museum

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

The Fort Hays State University College of Education and the student service organization Tiger Pals will take part in the Hays Community Autism Spectrum Disorder Awareness Project from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Sternberg Museum of Natural History.

“Light Our Community Up Blue: For Greater Understanding and Acceptance” will have three components.

1-4:30 p.m.: Free Autism Awareness event in the atrium to learn more about autism and local resources.

3-4 p.m.: Autism walk on the Nature Trail, to promote awareness, hope, tolerance, and understanding.

4-4:30 p.m.: “Roar Free,” to honor people with autism who struggle with loud noises.