SHPTV to broadcast Dodge City Law vs Wichita Force indoor football

SHPTV

BUNKER HILL – Smoky Hills Public Television will air a match up of two Kansas indoor football teams next week.

The game, played at United Wireless Arena, features the Dodge City Law against the Wichita Force. The game will air on Smoky Hills Public Television Thursday night, April 20 at 9:00 p.m.

Dodge City Law and Wichita Force are both members of the Champions Indoor Football League. Dodge City enters the game with just one loss on the season.

Other Dodge City Law games will be broadcast on the following dates:

May 18 at 9pm Dodge City Law vs Duke City Gladiators

June 1 at 9pm Dodge City Law vs Texas Revolution

SHPTV can be seen on Eagle Cable channels 9 and 609.