Rue21 will close Hays store

Retailer Rue21 said on its website today that the store at Big Creek Crossing will close.

The clothing store announced the Hays location will be among several stores nationally to close.

“It’s true – we are closing this store. It was a difficult but necessary decision. Stop by and check out the deals before it’s too late. But the good news is we still have hundreds of locations across the country, and our website rue21.com, open for business!” the store said on its website.

Other Kansas locations with the same message include Salina and Emporia.