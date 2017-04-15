Robert Jean Abell, 87, of Grinnell, died Thursday, April 13, 2017, at the Logan County Manor, in Oakley. He was born May 2, 1929, in Gove County, KS, to Jean and Vergie (Scott) Abell. He graduated from Greely High School in Greely, CO and then served in the United States Army during the Korean War. On August 17, 1957, Bob married Marjorie Nelson. He was a rancher and farmer and was a member of the Grinnell United Methodist Church and lifetime member of the VFW POST 2864 in Grinnell. Bob served on the Grinnell, USD 291 School Board, and the Board of Directors for the Western Electric COOP, in WaKeeney and the Grinnell Mercantile COOP.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Edna Wiggins and Lola Wilkins.

He is survived by his wife Marjorie, of Grinnell; children, Roger Abell, of Orion, KS, Dwight (Rhonda) Abell, Oakley, Gordon (Stacy) Abell, Olathe, KS, Cathleen Abell, Holcomb, KS and Charlotte Bailey, Olathe, KS; seven grandchildren, Hannah Pauls, Laura Abell, Kelsey Brown, Kayla Abell, Wyatt Abell, Ethan Abell and Nelson Bailey and great grandchild Zaiden Brown.

Cremation was chosen. Memorials are suggested to Miles of Smiles Therapeutic Horsemanship Endowment Fund, in care of Baalmann Mortuary, PO Box 204, Oakley, KS. For condolences or information visit www.baalmannmortuary.com