Robert E. Vogt, age 94, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2017 at the Greeley County Long Term Care Unit in Tribune, Kansas. He was born on August 28, 1922 in Lorena, Oklahoma, and he was the son of Robert W. And Jessie Marie Everett Vogt. A lifetime resident of Tribune, Kansas, he was a farmer and stockman.

Robert served for many years on School Board, ASC Committee, and Hospital Board. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Tribune, Kansas; where he served as an Elder.

On February 3,1968 he married Laura Neva Stratton Adams in Tribune, Kansas. She survives.

Survivors include: Children – Gail & Daryl Miller of Tribune, Kansas, Mary Katherine Vogt & Jay Rosner of Mill Valley, California, Cynthia & Ronald Miller of Tribune, Kansas, Robert Michael & Sharon K Vogt of Tribune, Kansas, Jennifer & Jeffery Crockett of Colorado Springs, Colorado, One Sister – Bertha Vogt of Tribune, Kansas, Ten Grandchildren – Shawn Miller, David Miller, Adam Miller, Jessica Rogers, Jayme Miller, Jordan Crain, Desiree Sanders, Simone Vogt, Weston Crockett, Aubree Crockett, Sixteen Great Grandchildren – Avery Miller, Quinn Miller, Lily Miller, Haley Miller, Nathan Miller, Jacob Miller, Jaxon Tuttle, Zunnicci Crain, Serenity Crain, Mikala Crain, Joshlynn Crain, Katelynn Wilkerson, Ryan Stacy, Tanaya Miller, Raylynn Miller, Elizabeth Sanders, three nephews and seven nieces.

He was preceded in death by his Parents, Robert W. Vogt, Jessie and Mary Vogt, three brothers, Elton & Frank Russell and Bruce Vogt, one Sister, Roberta McNay.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at the Presbyterian Church in Tribune, Kansas with Pastors Andrew & Desiree Sanders presiding.

Memorials may be given to Presbyterian Church in Tribune, Kansas in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the Greeley County Cemetery in Tribune, Kansas.

Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday and 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Tribune, Kansas.