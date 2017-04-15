Partly sunny, breezy Saturday, chance of storms late

Today

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 8 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. East wind 3 to 8 mph.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.