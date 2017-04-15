Otis-Bison spring concert a hit

Submitted

The Otis Bison music department’s opportunity for a breakthrough surely rose after this year’s spring concert. Led by their new music teacher, Jenny Kling, the students of Otis Bison showed attitude and spirit in exciting Rock and Roll themed performances.

The students were accompanied by live music presented by the band Sister Whiskey. They shot smooth sounding melodies through the roof and stunned the crowd with a risk taking show. However, the show could not succeed without the talented help of Shelly Ewy and Jane Goodheart on keys.

From the Preschoolers ‘ABC Blues’ to the Fourth, Fifth and Sixth grade’s ‘We Will Rock You’, the audience was intrigued with the great old time Rock and Roll. The mood was taken seriously by everyone in the room when the students performed alongside Sister Whiskey for a public service announcement about bullying. The Elementary and High School Band excelled musically throughout the year.

The kids took on songs like Barbara Ann and the challenging 25 or 6 to 4. The future for Otis Bison’s music department is bright and alive; it is only a matter of time before everyone is talking about these talented little rockstars.