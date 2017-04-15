NW Kansas man hospitalized after SUV rolls

SHERMAN COUNTY – A northwest Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 3p.m. on Saturday in Sherman County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Ford Explorer driven by Jayme Austin Davis, 22, Goodland, was westbound on Road 57 just west of Kansas 27.

The driver lost control of the vehicle. It entered the north ditch and rolled.

A passenger Aaron Alan Twombly, 22, Goodland was transported to the hospital in Goodland. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.

Davis and another passenger were not injured.