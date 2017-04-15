🎥 Moran accepting applications for fall 2017 internships

Positions available in Washington and Kansas offices

MANHATTAN – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) this week announced he is accepting applications for congressional internships in his Washington, D.C., and Kansas offices for fall 2017.

“My first experience in Washington, D.C., was working as a congressional intern,” said Sen. Moran. “Internships offer Kansas students the opportunity to learn about the legislative process and work on behalf of our great state.”

An internship in Sen. Moran’s office – focused on either policy or communications – provides a unique opportunity to work closely with Senate staff on behalf of Kansans. Legislative interns will gain a better understanding of the legislative process in the United States Congress and develop knowledge and professional skills valuable to future career pursuits. Communications internships provide a unique opportunity to learn about how political communications and the legislative process intersect, and gain practical knowledge about the inner workings of a fast-paced press office.

The Office of Senator Jerry Moran intern program is open to qualified undergraduate and graduate students – or recent graduates – who have a strong interest in public service and have achieved academic excellence.

The application deadline for fall 2017 internships is Friday, June 2, 2017. Applications can be found and completed under the “Students” section of Sen. Moran’s website at www.moran.senate.gov. Applicants should submit a completed application form, resume, academic transcript, two letters of recommendation and a cover letter explaining their interest in public service and what they hope to learn serving as an intern for Sen. Moran.

For questions, please contact Sen. Moran’s office at internships@moran.senate.gov or call (202) 224-6521 and request to speak with the intern coordinator.