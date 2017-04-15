Mary Werth, 97, Olathe, formerly of Hays, died April 6, 2017 in Olathe, Kansas surrounded by family.

She was born March 6, 1920 in Schoenchen, Kansas the daughter of Paul and Clara (Randa) Dinges. Mary was born the eighth of fifteen children which included ten boys and five girls. On October 26, 1936 she was united in marriage to Theobald “Ted” Werth who was a farmer and prominent builder of over 100 homes and commercial properties in and around Hays. They made their home in Hays, Kansas. Together they had six children, three boys and three girls, ten grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren, and twelve great-great grandchildren.

Survivors include two sons; Dick Werth and wife Peggy of Olathe, and Jeff Werth and wife Carol of Paola, and two daughters; Peggy Rohleder and husband Mike of Olathe, and Karla Werth of Topeka, her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ted, her parents, her brothers and sisters, a son; Kenny Werth, and a daughter; Sue Leiker.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 215 W. 13th, Hays, with Fr. Fred Gatschet officiating. Private family graveside services will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery. A rosary will be recited prior to the Mass at 9:30 am at the church.

Memorials are suggested in Mary’s memory to Great Lakes Caring, in care of the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street, Hays. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com