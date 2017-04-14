Washburn regents approve concealed-carry policy

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Washburn University’s board of regents has approved a campus concealed-carry policy.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the board unanimously approved the gun policy without discussion Thursday.

The policy requires campus housing residents to safely secure and conceal handguns from sight on themselves, in their dorm or in the trunk of their car. A student will be subject to criminal charges if the weapon is used improperly.

A Kansas law passed in 2013 allows for keeping concealed guns out of public college and university buildings as long as security is installed at entrances. Washburn officials say making those security enhancements is too costly.

A 2015 Docking Institute of Public Affairs survey shows that 53 percent of Washburn students don’t want concealed weapons on campus.

The policy is set to take effect July 1.