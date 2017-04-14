Warm, windy Friday with a chance for thunderstorms

Today Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with a south wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Saturday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 48. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

SundayA 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. East wind 8 to 13 mph.

Sunday NightA 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

MondayA 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.