Ellis Co. United Way releases annual reports for FY 2014 and 2015

Here at the United Way of Ellis County, we want to be fully transparent on letting our donors keep well informed.

On March 14th we held our Annual Meeting where we presented the Annual Report for fiscal years 2014 and 2015. You can view the full report here.

Strategic Highlights

2015 was a year of changes with a new Executive Director, Sherry Dryden, joining the United Way in June. One of the first changes was planning for a true ratio of campaign outcomes to allocations. The CARE Council application process was transitioned during 2016 to the fall/winter from the spring. This allowed opportunity for the CARE Council to determine agency allocations based on actual money raised/pledged instead of hoping the allocations requested would be raised. Grants were sought by the United Way for new opportunities provided to the partner agencies such as leadership training provided through the Kansas Leadership Center.

Financial Highlights

Fiscal years 2014 and 2015 saw a decline in donations with donations reaching below targeted goals for both years. The economy has been challenged during the past two years with Campaign 2016 falling short of goal as in the previous two years however, remaining consistent with 2015.

Progress Highlights

In 2015, the fifteen partner agencies provided over 17,000 services for 18,672 individuals and families. While most agencies saw a reduction in funding from State and Federal monies, they diligently continue to look for additional funding sources.

Looking Ahead

The United Way of Ellis County is looking at the structure for a Community Action model for opportunity to make direct impact through joint agency efforts based on needs assessment.

If you have any questions on what you see in the report please contact us by email: uweced@ruraltel.net, phone: (785) 628-8281 or stop in to our office at 205 E. 7th St., Suite 111, in Hays.