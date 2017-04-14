Tiger baseball swept at Missouri Western

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Fort Hays State baseball team couldn’t keep pace with the Missouri Western Griffons Friday afternoon in game three of their series, falling 8-1. The Tigers made seven errors in the contest, their most in a game in over four years (2/17/13 vs UCM).

The Tigers fall to 9-29 this season and 2-23 in league play, while the Griffons improve to 21-17 overall and 18-10 in the MIAA.

Missouri Western jumped in front early, tagging starter Justin Hersch (0-2) for four runs (two earned) over the first two innings. Ryan Ruder then came on in relief, not allowing a hit until the fifth inning. The home side added three unearned runs in that inning before tacking on one final run in the seventh.

The Tigers got one run back in the top of the fourth when Jake Lanferman led off with a bunt single. Trevor Hughes crushed a double to left center two batters later, driving in Lanferman and trimming the deficit to 4-1.

Ruder turned in a solid outing out of the pen, allowing four runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk over five innings of work. The freshman struck out two Griffon batters. Cole Schumacher finished things off by retiring the Griffons in order in the eighth.

Nick Hammeke was the lone Tiger to pick up multiple hits, finishing 2-for-4. Altman went 1-for-3 with a double, with Ty Redington recording the final base knock for FHSU.

The Tigers will be back in action at Larks Park next week when they host Nebraska-Kearney on Tuesday at 6 p.m.