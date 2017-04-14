Sheriff: Kansas K-9 officer assists with felony drug arrest

BARTON COUNTY-Law enforcement authorities in Barton County are investigating two suspects on felony charges.

Just before 2 a.m. Deputy Sheriff David Melcher was in the 2300 block of Main Street in the City of Great Bend when he observed a vehicle in the parking lot of Brit Spaugh Park, near the pool, according to a media release.

The driver side door of the vehicle was standing open and initially the deputy did not see any occupants. The city park was closed at that time. Upon further investigation the deputy found a male and a female occupant in the vehicle.

It was discovered that the female passenger had two outstanding felony warrants and was placed under arrest. The K-9 officer from the Great Bend Police Department was called and assisted the deputies. As a result of the K-9 investigation, the officers located methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription drugs, scales, baggies and approximately $250 cash as well as other paraphernalia.

The driver was identified as Sean M. Brown, age 27 of Larned.

The female passenger was identified as Nichole R. McConkey of Garfield, Kansas.

Both McConkey and Brown were arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felony possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sean Brown’s bond was set at $100,000. McConkey’s bond was set at $100,000 for the drug charges, plus additional bonds on the outstanding warrants for child endangerment and parole violation.